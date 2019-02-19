Half of Connemara landowners reach agreement in principle over greenway

Almost half of landowners affected by plans for a greenway between Clifden and Oughterard have reached agreement in principle with the county council.

At a meeting of Conamara Municipal District Council this week (18/2), councillors were told that the Department has sought additional information about the 32 kilometre route, which has been submitted in the past week.

Council officials told the meeting that the council would only issue Compulsory Purchase Orders if it needs to in small packets of Connemara.

Councillor Séamus Walsh told the meeting that landowners he has spoken to, feel they are not being listened to.

Senior Technician with the county council, Kurt Lydon said that there are 55 landowners involved in the first part of the greenway scheme from Clifden to Oughterard.

He said the council has met with 50 of these and 25 have signed an agreement in principle to meet with a land valuer.

A further 20 landowners said they would agree to meet a valuer but would not sign anything at this point.

Councillor Walsh said that there is a general acceptance of the greenway, provided the landowners are accommodated.

Council officials replied that there is not an ‘infinite amount of scope to move’ the planned greenway route as planning permission has been granted.

Councillor Tom Welby told the MDC meeting that the section of greenway at Ballynahinch is the best in the country and locals have said it has been a great amenity in the area.

