Half million euro for Galway projects under Community Recognition Fund

Half a million euro in funding has been announced for Galway projects under the Community Recognition Fund.

The scheme supports the development of infrastructure and facilities in areas hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine.

The biggest allocation is €240 thousand for upgrade works at Father Burke Park in Galway City.

Other top awards include €100 thousand for the upgrade of two playgrounds in Ballinasloe, and €85 thousand for a multi-use games area at Ionad Pobail an Mháma in Connemara.

There’s also money for projects in Kinvara, Oughterard and Claregalway.

Full list of projects and funding:

Galway City –

Upgrade and accessibility enhancement to Fr Burke Park – €240,000

Suan Community Centre energy efficiency upgrades & enhancement works – €50,735

Galway County –

Ballinasloe Leisure Centre Public Playground Upgrade – €50,000

Ballinasloe Playground Upgrade Hymany Park/Esker Fields Playground upgrade – €50,000

Maam Cross Coiste Forbartha an Mháma CLG, Ionad Pobail an Mháma Multi use Games Area – €85,651

Oughterard, Corribdale Grounds CLG Inclusive play and accessibility area at Corribdale Community Park – €50,000

Claregalway, Carnmore Hurling Club and Community Centre Walkway enhancements and energy efficiency upgrade – €52,930

Kinvara Community Centre audiovisual upgrade – €53,402