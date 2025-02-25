Half million euro for Galway projects under Community Recognition Fund

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM
Half a million euro in funding has been announced for Galway projects under the Community Recognition Fund.
The scheme supports the development of infrastructure and facilities in areas hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine.
The biggest allocation is €240 thousand for upgrade works at Father Burke Park in Galway City.
Other top awards include €100 thousand for the upgrade of two playgrounds in Ballinasloe, and €85 thousand for a multi-use games area at Ionad Pobail an Mháma in Connemara.
There’s also money for projects in Kinvara, Oughterard and Claregalway.
Full list of projects and funding:
Galway City –
Upgrade and accessibility enhancement to Fr Burke Park – €240,000
Suan Community Centre energy efficiency upgrades & enhancement works – €50,735
Galway County –
Ballinasloe Leisure Centre Public Playground Upgrade – €50,000
Ballinasloe Playground Upgrade Hymany Park/Esker Fields Playground upgrade – €50,000
Maam Cross Coiste Forbartha an Mháma CLG, Ionad Pobail an Mháma Multi use Games Area – €85,651
Oughterard, Corribdale Grounds CLG Inclusive play and accessibility area at Corribdale Community Park – €50,000
Claregalway, Carnmore Hurling Club and Community Centre Walkway enhancements and energy efficiency upgrade – €52,930
Kinvara Community Centre audiovisual upgrade – €53,402