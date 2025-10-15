  • Services

Half Galway workers didn't use all annual leave last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Over half of workers in Galway didn’t use all their annual leave last year.

That’s according to a new survey by FRS Recruitment – which says the figure for Galway is well above the national average of 35 percent.

For almost half, the leave is carried forward, 15 percent are paid for the untaken days, and 10 percent say their leave is lost.

The survey also revealed some other insights into attitudes held by Galway workers.

73 percent said they’d be in favor of a 4 day week – and 68 percent would like unlimited annual leave.

Reporters James Varley and Saoirse Duhan have been out to ask the Galway public if they used all their leave last year

