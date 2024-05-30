Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Half a million euro in funding is being spread out across the city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under a national heritage scheme.
Galway City and Ballinasloe will receive around €200,000 each, while a further €130,000 will be granted to Ballinasloe.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme helps revitialise town centres through the renovation of publicly-owned and derelict heritage buildings.
The 5 million euro national scheme was developed by the Southern and the Northern & Western Regional Assembly alongside the Housing Department.
The post Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Irish Rail to add extra train services between Galway and Dublin from August
Irish Rail is set to add extra train times between Galway and Dublin from August. There’ll ...
Plans underway for new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska
Plans are set to be lodged for a new preschool and sports facility in Doughiska. Councillor Alan ...
UG Professor of Medicine elected to the Royal Irish Academy
University of Galway Professor of Medicine Fidelma Dunne has been elected to the Royal Irish Acad...
O’ Cuiv highlights unrealistic distances between Local Link bus stops in Connemara
It’s good to see the rollout of rural public transport services – but some of them ha...
Appeal to An Bord Pleanala over refusal of almost 70 homes in Barna
Appeals have been lodged with An Bord Pleanala over the refusal of two significant housing develo...
Declan revisits past as he continues creative journey
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Declan O’Rourke has become far more selective about going on the ro...
Hospitals’ €3.5 million profit from patient parking
The HSE took in over €3.5 million from car parking charges at UHG and Portiuncula over the past f...
Hate has become common currency on the doorsteps
World of Politics with Harry McGee There is an ugly face to political protest in Ireland these...
More women than ever up for election across Galway
Health, Beauty and Lifestyle with Denise McNamara The number of female candidates vying to be ...