Half a million euro to be shared between city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under heritage scheme

Half a million euro in funding is being spread out across the city, Ballinasloe and Tuam under a national heritage scheme.

Galway City and Ballinasloe will receive around €200,000 each, while a further €130,000 will be granted to Ballinasloe.





The Town Centre First Heritage Revival Scheme helps revitialise town centres through the renovation of publicly-owned and derelict heritage buildings.

The 5 million euro national scheme was developed by the Southern and the Northern & Western Regional Assembly alongside the Housing Department.

