Half a million euro lotto ticket bought in Concannon's Ahascragh

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A half a million euro lotto ticket has been sold in Concannon’s Ahascragh in Ballinasloe

It’s the first top-tier prize for Galway this year, following a big end-of-year 7 million euro ticket, which was sold in Carraroe last November.

The winning Quick Pick EuroMillions Plus ticket was bought on Thursday, 20th March, and the numbers were: 13, 14, 17, 26 and 32.

Owner of the store, Pauric Concannon, says they’re enjoying plenty of luck in the area recently: