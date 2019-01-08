Half a million euro for local heritage trails in Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Half a million euro has been sanctioned for local heritage trails in Galway.

Minister of State for Rural and Community Development, Seán Canney says the money has been allocated to Galway County Council.

199 thousand euro will be spent on walking trails in Clarinbridge for the Cowpark, Coillte and Brothers of Charity sites.

Another 100 thousand euro will be made available to Loughrea’s local Heritage Working Group for restoration projects.

Waterways Ireland’s development of Portumna’s greenway will receive 100 thousand euro to complete the final stage of its paths linking local tourism sites.

Finally, Clonbur Development Group and Coillte will receive 137 thousand euro to develop four cycle trails around Clonbur Forest.

Minister Canney says projects such as these are very important for the viability of rural areas.

