Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost half a million euro has been allocated for non- Gaeltacht islands communities in Galway and other counties.

Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands, Seán Kyne says funding of 490 thousand euro will be spent on the work of community development companies on islands including Inishbofin.

