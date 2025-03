This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Half a million euro in funding has been awarded to a climate change project at the University of Galway.

Thomas van Rensburg has received the EPA funding for his ‘Climate Insights and Values in Ireland’s Communities’ project.

The project will receive just shy of 510 thousand euro under the Addressing Climate Change Evidence Needs research call.

It’s one of 25 projects across the country to receive a share of the 14.5 million euro funding call.