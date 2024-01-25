Hail warning issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A hail warning has been issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann.
There will be a chance of hail showers from 8 tonight.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The warning will remain in place until 6 tomorrow morning.
The post Hail warning issued for the Galway area by Met Eireann appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
UG Students Union to focus on environmental issues during Wasted Week
The University of Galway’s Student Union have launched Wasted Week, which will focus on env...
Galway Travellers to make voting call alongside Referendum Information Campaign
Galway Travellers are to make a voting call alongside the Referendum Information Campaign at an e...
Plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore rejected
County planners have rejected plans for Galway’s first dog park in Oranmore. The park would...
Councillor walks out of Ballinasloe meeting during flag of peace discussion
A County Councillor has walked out of a Ballinasloe District meeting during a discussion on flags...
Man arrested after €32k worth of drugs seized in city
A man has been arrested after €32 thousand worth of drugs were seized in the city. It’s aft...
Mairead Farrell hits out at Taoiseach over “regret” comment on vulture funds
Galway West TD Mairead Farrell has hit out at the Taoiseach over comments he made on vulture fund...
Tanaiste praises “courage and integrity” of Salthill man elected to top European human rights role
The Tanaiste says a Salthill man’s “courage, integrity and resilience” will ben...
Step forward for plans for Children’s Cancer Centre on shores of Lough Corrib
There’s been a step forward in ambitious plans for a Children’s Cancer Centre on the ...
A busy week as Athenry Mart gets back into full swing with three sales
IT might have been a week behind schedule . . . but it was a case of ‘all’s well that ends well’ ...