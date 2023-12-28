Hail warning for Galway added to Status Yellow wind and rain alert
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Power has been restored to the vast majority of the 2000 homes affected in Oughterard following Storm Gerrit.
Approximately 200 homes are still without electricity but ESB Networks hopes to have all restored by midday
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Other Galway areas without power are Spiddal where 41 houses are affected, Athenry where 71 homes have no power and Gort where 96 houses are affected
Across the country thousands are without power this morning after last night’s strong winds and Status Orange warning
A Status Yellow alert for wind and rain remains in place for Galway along with Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo and Sligo until 6 tomorrow morning
A hail alert has now been added for Galway with Met Eireann warning of occasional squally showers bringing some hail between now and 9 tonight
The post Hail warning for Galway added to Status Yellow wind and rain alert appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
City council crews remain on standby as Status yellow wind and rain alert remains in place
Galway city council crews are remaining on standby as the Status yellow wind and rain alert remai...
Glenamaddy and Tuam are winners in ‘Poetry Aloud’ competition
Students from Glenamaddy and Tuam are celebrating this Christmas having been announced among the ...
Dipping into highs and lows over the last twelve months
A Different View with Dave O’Connell Understandably, when historians look back on the year 202...
Livestock injuries increase on Irish farms
MORE farmers are suffering injuries from livestock – as well as trips and falls – while machiner...
Hundreds flock to run and swim off festive excesses – all for good causes
As the majority of us reached for the first tin of Roses of the day on Christmas morning, hundred...
TG4 tells story of Galwayman’s quest to save native bees
A Connemara man with a lifelong devotion to saving the native Irish black bee has come with a rad...
Fair deal is sought on ‘green agendas’
FAR greater recognition across all sectors must be given to the environmentally friendly nature o...
Graded success for jockey Gilligan but agony for Earls’ family at Aintree
IT was a St Stephen’s Day of mixed fortunes for Galway horse racing connections in Ireland and cr...
Political expectations for the year that lies ahead
World of Politics with Harry McGee War Will Continue The bombing of Gaza continued relent...