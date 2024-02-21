Hail showers warning for Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
A hail showers warning is currently in effect in Galway.
It will run until 9 on Sunday morning.
Met Eireann says there will be occasional hail showers in Galway across this period.
