H91 and H65 eircodes most expensive for average house prices in Galway

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The H91 and H65 eircodes are the most expensive when it comes to average house prices in Galway.

H91 – mainly used in the city and surrounds, the Aran Islands, parts of Connemara and Gort/Kinvara – just pips H65, which is mainly used in Athenry.

According to the latest CSO figures, the average house price for a H91 address in the year to September was €390,000.

However, the H65 eircode, used mainly in Athenry, follows close behind with an average house price of €386,250.

The next most expensive eircode is H62, with can be found in Loughrea, with the median house price there €327,000.

Clifden’s H71 eircode had an average house price of €285,000 in the year to September, while just behind that is the H54 Tuam eircode, with an average price of €265,000.

Meanwhile, the cheapest Galway eircode is H53 – used in Ballinasloe – with house prices at €221,500 on average.