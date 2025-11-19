  • Services

H91 and H65 eircodes most expensive for average house prices in Galway

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The H91 and H65 eircodes are the most expensive when it comes to average house prices in Galway.

H91 – mainly used in the city and surrounds, the Aran Islands, parts of Connemara and Gort/Kinvara – just pips H65, which is mainly used in Athenry.

According to the latest CSO figures, the average house price for a H91 address in the year to September was €390,000.

However, the H65 eircode, used mainly in Athenry, follows close behind with an average house price of €386,250.

The next most expensive eircode is H62, with can be found in Loughrea, with the median house price there €327,000.

Clifden’s H71 eircode had an average house price of €285,000 in the year to September, while just behind that is the H54 Tuam eircode, with an average price of €265,000.

Meanwhile, the cheapest Galway eircode is H53 – used in Ballinasloe – with house prices at €221,500 on average.

