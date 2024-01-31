  • Services

Services

‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city

Published:

‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city
Share story:

Be good to your gut…

That’s the message from health scientist and sleep coach, Tom Coleman, ahead of the ‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city tomorrow night.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

All funds raised will be donated to domestic abuse charity, Women’s Aid.

There will be a cookery demonstration with TV chef Eunice Power, and a talk from scientist Claire Watkins on the proven links between gut and brain health.

Sleep coach Tom Coleman describes the best foods to opt for, to get a good night’s sleep:

The post ‘Gut Instinct’ event at the G Hotel in the city appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Young Oranmore farmer to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Programme

A young Oranmore farmer is set to join the National Dairy Council’s Farmer Ambassador Progr...

no_space
Catherine Connolly chastises Tanaiste in Dáil over comments on Gaza

Galway West TD Catherine Connolly has chastised Tánaiste Micheal Martin over comments he made on ...

no_space
Storytelling and Improvisation Festival to take place across Galway

A festival focusing on storytelling and improvisation is taking place across Galway City and Coun...

no_space
Approval for new apartment block in centre of Oranmore

The green light has been given for a new apartment block in the centre of Oranmore. Local residen...

no_space
End in sight for long-running burst pipe saga in Belclare

It looks like the end is in sight for a long-running saga over a pipe that’s continuously b...

no_space
Over a thousand patients on trolleys at UHG during January

Over a thousand patients were waiting on trolleys at UHG this January. That’s according to ...

no_space
Extended feature: Inside Galway’s magical Teddy Bear Hospital

You may have heard our special feature on local news about a really special event that took place...

no_space
6 Galway schools prepare for national final of VEX Robotics schools competition

6 Galway schools, three primary and two secondary, are now preparing for the national final of th...

no_space
Almost €7m funding for medtech project involving two Galway firms

Funding of almost €7m has been announced for a major medtech project involving two Galway firms. ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up