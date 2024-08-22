Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin to contest Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Gurtymadden native Shane Dolphin is to contest next month’s Galway East Fine Gael Selection Convention for the general election
Political analysts are watching this selection with interest as the sitting TD Ciaran Cannon is retiring and the consituency is now four-seat
24-year-old Shane Dolphin is now working as a lecturer in ATU Mountbellew Agricultural College and has his own farming enterprise
He’s Chair of Galway East Fine Gael and has served on the Executive council
A member of the Macra Board of Directors he’s also well known in Comhaltas and amateur drama circles
Other party members understood to be interested in a seat in the Dáil are Councillors Jimmy McClearn, Ollie Turner, Andrew Reddington and Pete Roche
Their names may be in the hat along with Shane Dolphin at the convention in New Inn on Sunday fortnight September 8th
