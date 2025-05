This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The gum litter taskforce has taken to the streets of Athenry to promote proper gum litter disposal.

With Galway County Council, it aims to highlight the negative environmental impacts and draw awareness to the €150 fine.

The GLT has seen gum litter reduce almost 70% since 2007.

However, the latest research shows 1 in 12 admit they still drop their gum on the ground with men twice as likely to do so.