Guitar men prove one of the highlights of outstanding Clifden Arts Festival

Author: Judy Murphy
The White Horse Guitar Club, an eleven-strong all-male group who performed at Clifden’s Town Hall Theatre on Sunday night as part of the town’s annual Arts Festival should be bottled as an antidote to troubled times.
Their blend of Americana, folk and rapier-sharp Cork wit won them a standing ovation, with people lining up after the show to buy CDs before the group departed on an awaiting bus that had Ballincollig emblazoned on the side.
The Festival was formally opened on Wednesday of last week by former Minister and TD Éamon Ó Cúiv, in what was a real community occasion, backboned by music from the local Comhaltas group, with an emphasis on young performers.
Music sessions, workshops, talks and poetry readings are taking place at Clifden Community School throughout the week as part of the festival’s schools’ programme, while students are also invigilating at the many events throughout the town.
While it’s too early yet to talk figures, Co-artistic Director Des Lally is delighted with this year’s attendance.
“I’ve been involved with the festival for a lot of years and it’s great to welcome familiar faces, but this year we are seeing a lot of new people. I’m amazed by the number of people coming from Galway on the bus, for the day, to attend events. It’s great.”
The festival runs until this Sunday September 28, with the popular Grand Parade, featuring Luxe and Fidget Feet, on Saturday evening.
Other events include a talk this Friday from Dublin firm Donaghy and Diamond Architects on Ecology and Continuity. This exploration of landscape and place, taking place at 11am in the Station House Theatre, will include research and design work from Clare Island and the Aran Islands.
“Anyone interested in architecture and the environment will enjoy it,” says Des.
At 3pm this Friday, poets Moya Cannon and Bernard O’Donoghue will be in the theatre for a reading where they will be accompanied by harper Kathleen Lougnane.
And at 5pm, in the hotel’s Omey Suite, Off the Ball’s Ciarán Murphy, a Milltown man, will be in conversation with Sinéad O’ Carroll of the Journal about his new book, Old Parish: Notes on Hurling, his quest to understand the history, geography and mystique of the game.
And at 7pm, there’s a free performance from Fidget Feet and Volkidána in the Showgrounds.
Exhibitions continue in venues throughout the town until Sunday, while the festival’s finial event will be One for the Road, from traditional musicians, Noel Hill and Paddy Glackin. That’s at midday on Sunday in the Station House Theatre.
While some events are sold out, there are tickets for others, according to Des Lally, who advises people to check the website, www.clifdenartsfestival.ie for the latest updates.
Pioctured: Daithí, Oisin and Michael Coyne from Kylemore at the launch of the Clifden Community Arts Festival.
