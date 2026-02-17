Guidelines needed on modular properties

Published:
-
-
Author: Avril Horan
~ 3 minutes read
By Avril Horan
CALLS have been made for urgent national guidelines and more flexible planning rules for modular homes, as young families struggle to find viable housing options amid the deepening rental crisis.
The issue was raised during a recent meeting of Galway County Council, where councillors said they have been approached by young couples who see modular builds as their only realistic route to securing a home.
However, progress is being blocked by unclear national policy and existing planning restrictions.
This time last year, the Government examined new measures to allow detached cabins and modular-style buildings to be built at the rear of properties without planning permission.
However, clear regulations have yet to be introduced. Under current planning exemptions, homeowners can build a rear extension of up to 40 square metres without planning permission – but only where the extension is attached to the main property.
A proposal under consideration would remove the requirement that such extensions be physically attached.
At present, freestanding structures are generally exempt only up to 25 square metres, beyond which planning permission is required.
Supporters argue that modular homes could support intergenerational living, allowing younger and older family members to remain within their communities.
Independent Ireland Cllr Declan Kelly said the absence of clear national modular housing guidelines is creating uncertainty and delays.
He said many young couples are actively exploring modular builds but are encountering planning barriers.
He criticised the pace of progress at national level, saying the delay in producing guidance is difficult to justify given the scale of the housing shortage.
“It has been twelve months and we have not had any guidelines,” he said.
“The Government is groaning under the weight of their own incompetence. For some young couples, this is their only option. I am disappointed it is taking so long.”
Party colleague Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind Ire) warned that the situation is becoming increasingly urgent, with some families facing eviction as they can’t find alternative rental accommodation.
“People can’t get a place to rent,” he said.
“They are left in limbo with nowhere to go. Some will become homeless through no fault of their own. Families will be split. Landlords want them out. We are hitting a crisis now. It wasn’t an issue four or five years ago, but it is a real issue now. Modular housing must be part of the national solution.”
Council officials responded that current planning policy does not provide special exemptions for standalone mobile homes or modular log cabins.
They confirmed that planning permission continues to be granted for house extensions and granny flats.
“People can make applications,” officials said, “but mobile homes and modular log cabins are not a long term solution for any family.”
Funded by the Local Democracy Reporting Scheme.
Pictured: Cllr Declan Kelly.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Hitting all the right notes for t Seachtain na Gaeilge festival
A talented Conamara singer and native Irish speaker has been unveiled as an ambassador for this y...
Working to make play better
Galway County Council has established a new committee to coordinate the delivery of sustainable o...
Bench warrant for farmer on animal cruelty charges
A bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a County Galway farmer who faces a plethora of alleg...
Taoiseach opens two new significant developments in Ballinasloe
Ballinasloe’s social housing stock received a major boost at the weekend as Taoiseach Micheál Mar...
Bill could hike local rents by up to €4,000 a year
A local TD has claimed that the state’s new rental rules could see local tenants facing an annual...
Driver hit 206km/h before dumping his car in farmyard
An apprentice electrician caught travelling at lightning speed on the motorway near Ballinasloe a...
Kiltevna native sees her Norwegian-born son set Olympic record on the slopes
The son of a Galway mother – making history this week as just the second man to ever compete in t...
Fine Gael conference hears from people with disabilities on accessibility and inclusion
Fine Gael turned the focus on people with disabilities, advocates and carers when the party held ...
Team reveals latest update on excavation at Tuam Mother and Baby Home
A further 22 sets of infant remains have been discovered as part of the ongoing excavation at the...