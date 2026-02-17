Guidelines needed on modular properties

By Avril Horan

CALLS have been made for urgent national guidelines and more flexible planning rules for modular homes, as young families struggle to find viable housing options amid the deepening rental crisis.

The issue was raised during a recent meeting of Galway County Council, where councillors said they have been approached by young couples who see modular builds as their only realistic route to securing a home.

However, progress is being blocked by unclear national policy and existing planning restrictions.

This time last year, the Government examined new measures to allow detached cabins and modular-style buildings to be built at the rear of properties without planning permission.

However, clear regulations have yet to be introduced. Under current planning exemptions, homeowners can build a rear extension of up to 40 square metres without planning permission – but only where the extension is attached to the main property.

A proposal under consideration would remove the requirement that such extensions be physically attached.

At present, freestanding structures are generally exempt only up to 25 square metres, beyond which planning permission is required.

Supporters argue that modular homes could support intergenerational living, allowing younger and older family members to remain within their communities.

Independent Ireland Cllr Declan Kelly said the absence of clear national modular housing guidelines is creating uncertainty and delays.

He said many young couples are actively exploring modular builds but are encountering planning barriers.

He criticised the pace of progress at national level, saying the delay in producing guidance is difficult to justify given the scale of the housing shortage.

“It has been twelve months and we have not had any guidelines,” he said.

“The Government is groaning under the weight of their own incompetence. For some young couples, this is their only option. I am disappointed it is taking so long.”

Party colleague Cllr Declan Geraghty (Ind Ire) warned that the situation is becoming increasingly urgent, with some families facing eviction as they can’t find alternative rental accommodation.

“People can’t get a place to rent,” he said.

“They are left in limbo with nowhere to go. Some will become homeless through no fault of their own. Families will be split. Landlords want them out. We are hitting a crisis now. It wasn’t an issue four or five years ago, but it is a real issue now. Modular housing must be part of the national solution.”

Council officials responded that current planning policy does not provide special exemptions for standalone mobile homes or modular log cabins.

They confirmed that planning permission continues to be granted for house extensions and granny flats.

“People can make applications,” officials said, “but mobile homes and modular log cabins are not a long term solution for any family.”

Pictured: Cllr Declan Kelly.