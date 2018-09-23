Guide reveals top secondary schools across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The top secondary schools across Galway have been revealed.

The Sunday Times Schools Guide ranks schools nationwide based on the proportion of students who gain places at third level.

The top school in Galway is Salerno Secondary School in Salthill – which is also ranked as the best school in Connacht and the 8th best in the country.

It’s followed by Colaiste na Coiribe in Knocknacarra, Colaiste Iognaid ‘The Jes’ at Sea Road, Colaiste Ghobnait on Inis Oirr and St. Josephs College ‘The Bish’ at Nun’s Island.

Overall, there are 9 Galway schools in the top 100 secondary schools nationwide.

A full list of the top 400 secondary schools in Ireland can be found in the Sunday Times School Guide.