GUH pilots successful Emergency Department avoidance programme

-
-
Author: Our Reporter
~ 3 minutes read
Galway University Hospitals is hailing the success of a pilot programme designed to reduce the number of patients turning up at their Emergency Department.
Central to the success of the Emergency Department avoidance programme is a virtual navigational hub to which GPs refer their patients which in turn streams them to the most appropriate care pathways.
A total of thirteen GP practices with 48 GPs were involved in the pilot – including one practice located on Inishturk Island. Over its first five months the hub has dealt with 108 referrals – with two-thirds of these patients avoiding an ED visit as a result.
In all, 59 patients were diverted to new or existing pathways. Within one week of receiving the referral in the Navigational Hub 78 per cent of patients were seen by the appropriate specialist.
For patients aged 75 or older, 35 were referred to the hub and 28 (80 per cent) avoided ED attendances as a result.
The pilot has resulted in an estimated 156 saved bed days, freeing up these beds for other patients.
That fulfils the key goal of the acute navigation hub – to decrease the number of GP referred ED presentations by ten per cent and navigate patients away from ED, where appropriate, to alternate urgent care pathways.
These include direct referrals into acute services in the hospital or to urgent out-patient appointments in hospital clinics or community specialist Hubs.
The Acute Integrated Pre-admission Navigational Hub was established as a pilot programme, operating on a restricted basis, Monday to Friday from 9am to1pm.
Dr Yvonne Smyth, Consultant Cardiologist at GUH and chair of the pilot programme praised the Hub.
“This pilot programme has proved hugely successful and has had a real and positive impact for our patients. This pilot brings together medical services across our hospitals, GPs and community services and has created a clinically safe service that is sustainable,” she said.
Galway city GP Dr John Lally, who took part in the programme, agreed.
“This integrated pathway allows us to work together to treat our patients in the setting most appropriate for their needs, within a reasonable timeframe. The successful pilot shows the importance of more pathways such as this,” he said.
Nationally, ED attendances have increased by 7.7 per cent compared to 2019. This demand is predicted to continue requiring a change in demand management.
Figures for 2023 showed a 7.3 per cent increase in ED attendances in GUH with 31,000 of these recorded as GP referrals.
“This virtual navigational hub is supporting our aim to achieve the goal of right person, right place, right time , first time’ and to direct patients to the appropriate pathways,” added Chris Kane, Hospital Manager for Galway University Hospitals.
Pictured: UHG Emergency Department….hub steers patients to other services.
For more, read this week’s Connacht Tribune:
Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App
Download the Connacht Tribune Digital Edition App to access to Galway’s best-selling newspaper. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
Or purchase the Digital Edition for PC, Mac or Laptop from Pagesuite HERE.
Get the Connacht Tribune Live app
The Connacht Tribune Live app is the home of everything that is happening in Galway City and county. It’s completely FREE and features all the latest news, sport and information on what’s on in your area. Click HERE to download it for iPhone and iPad from Apple’s App Store, or HERE to get the Android Version from Google Play.
More like this:
Training and education roadshow to travel Galway towns this week
A training and education roadshow is travelling to four Galway towns this week. ‘Making the...
Enterprise Minister to attend business panel debate in Ballinasloe
Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Peter Burke will participate in a business panel debate...
Galway’s rents still continue to spiral
Average new yearly rents in Galway increased by over 13 per cent in the last year alone – and by ...
Chanelle Pharma announces major new recruitment partnership with ICE Group
Chanelle Pharma, the hugely successful Loughrea-headquartered manufacturer of generic pharmaceuti...
Insomnia Coffee opens two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside
Insomnia Coffee has opened two new cafés in Knocknacarra and Westside following official openings...
Planning refused for controversial energy storage facility near Portumna
Planning permission has been refused for a controversial energy storage facility near Portumna. I...
New improved Dome to be erected at Galway Lawn Tennis Club
A new and improved dome is being erected at Galway Lawn Tennis and Sports Club on Threadneedle Ro...
Virtual healthcare rolled out for COPD patients in Galway
A new virtual healthcare programme is helping reduce hospital stays for COPD patients across Galw...
Extensive roadworks in Ballinasloe Town for next three weeks
Extensive roadworks will be taking place in Ballinasloe Town for the next three weeks. Five road ...