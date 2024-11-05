GUH and the Irish Hospice Foundation launch new Bereavement Support Initiative

-
Galway University Hospitals Bereavement Support Services and the Irish Hospice Foundation recently launched the ‘Galway Grief Sherpa Network’, a new bereavement support initiative established to promote those organisations who provide bereavement support in Galway City and County.
The network includes 28 community bereavement organisations and is made up of skilled hospital, hospice and community staff and groups who work together, to increase awareness of bereavement and awareness of local bereavement services.
The Directory, which was officially launched by the Cathaoirleach of Galway County Council and the Mayor of Galway City, is now available to the public, through Galway University Hospitals Bereavement Support Service, the Galway Grief Sherpa Networks, and online, via the Irish Hospice Foundation under ‘Galway Grief Sherpa Network’.
And in addition, members of the Galway Grief Sherpa Network will hold a public Bereavement Information Awareness event upstairs in the Eyre Square Shopping Centre, across from Penny’s, this Saturday from 11am to 4pm.
Also on the day, there will be free directories available to the public, outlining all of the bereavement support services available in Galway City and County.
Vivian Roche-Fahy is the Bereavement Liaison Officer at Galway University Hospitals and Chair of the GGSN and Project Lead.
“I am delighted to be working alongside the Irish Hospice Foundation and the range of organisations in launching the Galway Grief Sherpa Network and Directory for people who are experiencing bereavement, ensuring that they have the required information and support for each stage of their bereavement journey,” she said.
“During grief, there are often difficult moments, where the bereaved may feel overwhelmed, confused, distressed and alone.
“Often the bereaved don’t have an awareness of the supports that are available to them, in their local community area that would be an invaluable support to them during the sad, sensitive and difficult time, in their life.
“Research has shown that families who lose a loved one wish they had more resources and support available to them. In an effort to address this gap, Galway Grief Sherpa Network have developed a dedicated grief directory,” she added.
Deputy Hospital Manager Maria Molloy said that he development of the Galway Grief Sherpa Network and Directory would provide a central point for those who are bereaved and need some additional support.
“For the first time, the new directory will bring together all of the resources that are available in one place for the benefit of the general public, carers, and professionals,” she said.
Pictured: The Galway Grief Sherpa Network Project Team Members (back – from left) Fiona Byrne, Rainbows Galway; Rachel Macken, Senior Social Worker GUH; Anne Mc Keown, End of Life Co-Ordinator GUH; GUH Social Workers Aoife Dirrane, Jessica Donlon Martina Kinnane; Christina Warnock, Galway Hospice Foundation; Aine Deely, HopeSpace Representative, with (front) Mairead Hutchinson, Oncology Medical Social Worker GUH; Donal Gill, Principle Social Worker GUH, Vivian Roche-Fahy, Chair and Project Lead of the GGSN and Bereavement Liaison officer GUH; Amanda Roberts, Irish Hospice Foundation; and Joan Garvey, Irish Road Victims Association.
