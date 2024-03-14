Volunteer group Grow Remote Galway is this evening hosting its first ‘After Work Meetup’ for remote and hybrid workers.

The group hosts social events and meetups for remote and hybrid workers in their local communities.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The event will take place at 6:30 this evening in The Portershed in the city.

The event is free of charge, with registration required.

The post Grow Remote Galway to host ‘After Work Meetup’ this evening for remote and hybrid workers appeared first on Galway Bay FM.