Group vows to maintain pressure on HSE for full scale-up of Loughrea's Day Centre

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A Loughrea campaign group is vowing to maintain pressure on the HSE to fully scale up services at the Seven Springs Day Centre.

The Loughrea Concerned Citizens Group has recently met with the HSE, following a long-running campaign to reopen the centre.

At the meeting, CEO of HSE West Anne Cosgrove says they’re hoping to get the green light for a five-day service from HIQA next week

Pat O’Looney says they will not be giving up on their fight to get the vital service fully reopened: