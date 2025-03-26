  • Services

Group maintaining 24/7 watch at Carna Bay Hotel over plans for asylum seekers

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

A group of people plan to maintain a 24/7 presence outside the Carna Bay Hotel, to protest its planned housing of asylum seekers.

It comes following news a proposal to house 84 international asylum seekers at the hotel is now being considered.

People gathered at the hotel last evening when they heard a bus was due to arrive with applicants.

The group have vowed to arrange a rota system for both night and day to monitor the hotel along with three main routes into Carna.

Our Connemara reporter, Máirtín Ó Catháin, spoke to one of those who gathered – Maeve Ní Ghaora – from the roadside in Carna at 1AM last night

Meanwhile, Máirtín Ó Catháin says the group will continue to keep watch throughout the area for ‘as long as it takes’

 

