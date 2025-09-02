Group ensures the age-old tradition of lacemaking is kept very much alive

The craft of lacemaking is going strong in Galway — thanks to a dedicated group who meet weekly to preserve and honour the age-old Irish tradition.

Áine Hanrahan, from An Cheathrú Rua, began tutoring five people in lacemaking in what was supposed to be a five-week course.

Eight years later, the group has swelled to 20 and still meets weekly in Connemara Coast Hotel.

Ms Hanrahan, chair of Corrib Lacemakers, said the group’s new exhibition in Na Forbacha was a huge success. It involved a piece of lace made by each of the group’s 20 members.

“It was fantastic. We had a steady flow of people all the time — we were amazed,” she said.

This was the group’s fourth exhibition. The first in 2020, in Clifden, celebrated 200 years of the introduction of Carrickmacross lace into Ireland.

Two years later, ‘A Glimpse of Galway Through the Eye of a Needle’ at the city’s Fisheries Tower depicted heritage sites of Galway, Conamara and Aran Islands.

Last year’s exhibition, in Áras Eanna, Inis Oírr, ‘Ar an Imeall’ (On the Edge), was inspired by the language, culture, and heritage of the Aran Islands.

For August Craft Month, in conjunction with Heritage Week, they held another exhibition.

Scéalta í Lása or Stories in Lace at The Priest’s House in Na Forbacaha was described as a “living tapestry of history, heritage, and human connection”.

“We were telling the stories of our ancestors and celebrating lace. We are trying to help to honour and preserve the art of lacemaking and Irish lace,” she said.

“Our mission is to learn, pass on, and help raise awareness of the importance of preserving our lacemaking heritage,” added Ms Hanrahan.

Corrib Lacemakers has a waiting list, but people can register interest by emailing corriblacemakers@gmail.com.

Pictured: Lásadóirí Na Coiribe (Corrib Lacemakers) members; Liz Neville, Colette Kelly, Nonie Hickey, Áine Uí Ainnreacháin, Nuala McHugh, Patricia Ffrench, Bairbre Mhic Dhonncha and Gráinne Griffin at their exhibition.