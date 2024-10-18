Groundbreaking Jane the subject of Lyric Feature
Published:
From this week's Galway City Tribune
-
-
Author: Judy Murphy
~ 2 minutes read
From this week's Galway City Tribune
A profile of contemporary composer Jane O’Leary, a founding member of Music for Galway, will be broadcast on Lyric FM this Sunday, October 20, at 6pm.
The Musician That Is Me is the title of the Lyric Feature about US-born Jane who has lived in Ireland since 1972 and made her home in Galway since 1978.
Jane, who has made an enormous contribution to contemporary classical music in Ireland, looks back on her career in this programme
She recalls, that since early childhood, she had longed to play the piano, which she did, going on study at Vassar College, where she was introduced to composition. In Princeton, she developed her skills as a composer and met her husband, Pat, a UCG student on a Fullbright scholarship.
When Jane moved to Ireland, no one was playing contemporary music on a regular basis here and women composers were almost unheard of.
She set about changing that. Her achievements include founding Ireland’s first contemporary music group, the Concorde Ensemble, and she was a driving force behind Music for Galway. From that, the ConTempo Quartet was appointed as Galway Music Residency Ensemble in Residence.
Musicians from both groups contribute to the documentary, speaking about working with Jane and performing her music.
It also captures Jane at work, on a Zoom call with pianists Maria Sumareva and Andrew Rosenblum, who commissioned her to write a piece for them. She also liaises with Paul Roe, who commissioned her to compose for a group of his students, the Dublin Clarinet Ensemble.
Judith Ring, one of the younger generation of Irish composers inspired by Jane, contributes too. She speaks of Jane’s influence and her ongoing work to promote other composers.
The Musician That Is Me is produced by Claire Cunningham for Lyric.
Pictured: Composer Jane O’Leary.
More like this:
Wylde Café hosts sold-out coffee and crafts events
Wylde Café is thrilled to announce the success of its recent Coffee and Crafts events, which brou...
Maigh Cuilinn survive tight struggle with wasteful Stars
Maigh Cuilinn 1-10 Tuam Stars 0-10 By Pádraic Ó Ciardha at Tuam Stadium MAIGH Cuilinn ha...
Comedy homecoming as Rich Hall returns for annual festival
If there’s one thing comedian Rich Hall is confident of, it’s that he’ll get a warmer welcome at ...
Council’s planned rates hike will bury Galway businesses
Bradley Bytes – A sort of political column by Dara Bradley News that Galway City Council wants...
Knocknacarra dump top-flight Colga out of FAI Junior Cup
Local Soccer Wrap with Mike Rafferty There is nothing like cup action to create a shock result...
Galway shows from Cassiopeia Winds
Cassiopeia Winds will give two concerts in Galway next week. The first is on Wednesday, October, ...
Red card for Murphy turns the tide against Connacht
Ulster 32 Connacht 27 By JOHN FALLON THE late dismissal of flanker Josh Murphy proved co...
Safety review call as cyclist seriously hurt
A campaign group has called for an urgent independent safety review of some of Galway’s busiest j...
Newbies on both sides of table bare teeth in a heated debate
Electioneering, hypocrisy and childishness were just some of the allegations slung in City Hall o...