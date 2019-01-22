Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ground investigation works are set to get underway at Twenty Minute Hill in Dunmore in the next two weeks.
The stretch of road at Carrowmunniagh was reduced to one lane in October with a traffic light system in place.
Ground investigation works set to get underway at 20 minute hill outside Dunmore
