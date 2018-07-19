GRETB to recruit 28 teachers for upcoming school term

Galway Bay fm newsroom – 28 teaching positions are to be offered at Galway Roscommon Education and Training Board schools for the upcoming term.

This includes seven teaching positions across the three Aran Islands, the largest number of vacancies ever advertised in a single recruitment round across the three Aran Islands.

The closing date for all applications is next Wednesday (July 25th).

There are 17 GRETB schools across Galway city and county with three in Roscommon.

