GRETB offers new range of Further Education and Training courses to support growing demand

A range of new Further Education and Training (FET) micro-qualifications are now being offered through Galway and Roscommon Education and Training Board to support the emerging skills needs of local Irish business.

These offer short, stackable upskilling opportunities to businesses in the local area.

FET micro-qualifications are unique as they have been developed in partnership with enterprise, local ETBs and SOLAS, under their Skills to Advance initiative.

They offer accredited qualifications at Levels 5 and 6 on the National Framework of Qualifications (NFQ) to employees at little or no cost to employers.

FET micro-qualifications provide bite-sized, targeted upskilling, designed to equip employees and enterprises with the skills to address key business needs. Programmes are delivered flexibly and are scheduled to fit the operating needs of businesses.

They typically take 50 hours to complete, including tutor time and self-directed learning. Since 2019, over 90,000 places have been availed of under the Skills to Advance initiative.

A selection of FET micro-qualifications on offer at Galway and Roscommon ETB in 2025 include: Environmental Sustainability Awareness, Environmental Sustainability in the workplace, Lean Practice for Sustainable Business, The Circular Economy in the workplace, Social Media for Digital Marketing and more.

Michelle Tierney, Senior Manager in Enterprise Engagement, Communications and Strategy at GRETB they were delighted to support local businesses through this FET micro-qualification offering.

“FET micro-qualifications are a fantastic opportunity for career development within companies, empowering business owners and employees with the skills needed to create more sustainable, competitive and profitable companies,” she said.

“I would encourage anyone interested in upskilling to contact us at Galway and Roscommon ETB,” she added.

Galway Wellness Trainer and Holistic Life Coach Dolores Andrew, who completed the Digital Business Solutions and Social Media for Digital Marketing FET micro-qualifications at GRETB, described the courses as ‘transformative’.

“I gained tangible, practical skills I can immediately bring into my business, which made the experience highly rewarding,” she said.

“I now feel equipped, confident, and ready to succeed in the digital landscape. I highly recommend this course to anyone looking to elevate their digital business expertise!” she added.

Director of Enterprise, Employees & Skills at SOLAS Mary Lyons pointed out that employee upskilling was crucial for Irish companies to remain agile and adaptable in the rapidly changing world of work.

“FET micro-qualifications are designed to provide transformative upskilling, and the flexible, local, and affordable delivery of these targeted, short courses means relevant training has never been more accessible for employers and employees,” she said.

You can contact Marion O’Toole at marion.otoole @gretb.ie to find out more about courses on offer in your local area. For more information on Skills to Advance and FET micro-qualifications, visit www.skillstoadvance.ie.

Pictured: Dolores Andrew…courses are ‘transformative’.