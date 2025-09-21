GRETB learners feature in new TG4 documentary with TikToker Kayleigh Trappe

As tens of thousands of students return to school and college, a new TG4 documentary focuses on some whose path through education was the road less travelled – including two with Galway connections to their stories.

Adult learner Páraic Ó hEidhin from Leitir Móir – who is studying boatbuilding – and Éadaoin Kinsella O’Neill, who is preparing for her Leaving Cert at Coláiste Ghobnait on Inis Oirr, reveal their very different learning journeys through the Irish language.

They are among a host of learners to come through Education & Training Board schools – in their cases, GRETB schools – and they tell their story to another ETB graduate, TikTok sensation and Dancing with the Stars finalist Kayleigh Trappe.

Eachtraí Foghlama le Kayleigh Trappe – Learning Adventures with Kayleigh Trappe – will see her a number of those learning through Irish, particularly adult learners returning to education.

Which is why, in Leitir Móir, Kayleigh meets adult learner Páraic and his tutor Patrick Connolly to hear about their ETB’s boat building course.

Páraic, who had the points to go to college when he finished school, decided to do an apprenticeship because he wanted to work with his hands.

He shares the advice he gives to his own children.

“Whatever you decide to do in life, make sure it’s something you like. If you don’t have a smile on your face while you’re working, chances are you’re not in the right job…. Make sure you follow your own dreams and not someone else’s,” he says.

One person following her own dream is Éadaoin, who Kayleigh meets on Inis Oírr, the last stop on her adventure.

Éadaoin made the 300km trip from Wexford to study for her Leaving Cert in Coláiste Ghobnait after she ‘fell in love with the place, the language and the people’ on a TY Gaeltacht trip – and then made the leap of studying the subjects through Irish.

She loves the freedom and independence life on the Island offers.

“I can go anywhere, any time, and that’s brilliant”, she says.

Speaking of the week-long adventure, Kayleigh said: “I’ve had an amazing week. It’s so wonderful to see the opportunities that the ETBs provide across Ireland. I got to meet such a variety of people around the country, all with their own amazing stories. They all have a positive outlook towards Irish”.

Education & Training Boards are the largest provider of education through the medium of Irish at second level and deliver Further Education and training every year to over a quarter of a million people of all ages who want to reskill or upskill.

Galway & Roscommon Education and Training Board provides inclusive education and training opportunities through the medium of Irish, supporting learners of all levels – from fluent speakers to those looking to improve their Irish -across a range of subject areas and learning environments.

GRETB Chief Executive David Leahy said they were very proud that two of their learners and one of our tutors are featured.

“Their stories reflect just a small part of the diverse and vibrant learning community across GRETB,” he said.

“Many of our learners studying through the medium of Irish come from varied educational backgrounds. With the right supports, tailored learning environments and scholarship opportunities, our learners can embrace the language and progress both personally and academically.”

Eachtraí Foghlama le Kayleigh Trappe will be aired on TG4 on Monday week, September 29, at 7.30pm.

Pictured: Hands up…Kayleigh Trappe with Éadaoin Kinsella O’Neill on Inis Oirr.