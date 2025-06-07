GRETB calls for investment and collaboration to transform poverty into potential

The Chief Executive of the Galway & Roscommon ETB has called for sustainable investment in youth services and better collaboration across education, youth services and families — to help tackle child poverty, school absenteeism and mental health challenges, and to support young people to thrive.

David Leahy was speaking at the national Education & Training Boards Ireland Youthwork Matters conference which took place in Salthill last week

“Against the backdrop of growing concern about child poverty, school absenteeism, and mental health challenges, we’re shining a light on youth work as a transformative force for young people —even in the face of adversity,” he told delegates.

“Youth work is not just a service; it is a lifeline for young people in communities affected by economic hardship and child poverty. Youth workers help our young people build resilience, develop skills, and access education and opportunities that might otherwise be out of reach,” he added.

In a message of support to more than 160 youthwork leaders, practitioners and participants attending the event, President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins highlighted the “crucial role” of youthwork.

“Its contemporary focus, and it is so important now more than ever, is on those who face particular challenges or who live on society’s margins, young people experiencing economic hardship, social exclusion, or cultural displacement, members of the Traveller community, our migrant communities, LGBTQ+ youth, and all those who may find themselves isolated or vulnerable,” he said.

A key theme of the conference is the relationship between youth work and education. The recent move of youth work policy and funding to the new Department of Education and Youth has been welcomed as a step in the right direction.

“This move reflects a growing understanding that supporting young people’s wellbeing, school attendance, and life chances requires a holistic approach—one that values both formal education and non-formal, community-based learning,” said ETBI’s Youth Support Services Manager Ruth Griffin.

“However, this shift must be matched with sustainable investment, better integration across services, and meaningful collaboration between schools, youth services, and families.

“We cannot expect youth work to plug the gaps in education, housing, and mental health support without the resources to do so, but with proper funding and recognition, youth work can be the glue that holds communities together, and the spark that ignites change,” she added.

Pictured: GRETB CE David Leahy (second left) with youth work delegates (from left) Sara Ní Chuirreáin, Davnet McEllin, Donal Walsh, Morgan Mee and Louise Ryan at the ETBI Youthwork Matters Conference in Salthill.