Green Party Minister to officially launch Return Deposit Scheme in Galway

A Green Party Minister will be in the city this afternoon to officially launch the Return Deposit Scheme.

The scheme began this month and sees customers get a deposit back by returning empty and undamaged containers sporting the “Re-Turn” logo.





Minister of State Ossian Smyth will officially launch the scheme in Galway at Aldi in Westside this afternoon at 1pm.

Green Party Chair and local Senator Pauline O’ Reilly says it’s a very important scheme.

