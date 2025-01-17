  • Services

Green light to transform former convent building in city centre into student accommodation

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

City planners have given the green light to transform a former convent building in the city centre into student accommodation.

The building, known as “The Gatehouse” was previously owned by the Convent of Mercy and fronts onto St. Francis Street, opposite the Mercy Primary School.

Trinity Properties plans to add a new second floor extension as part of the project, which will offer 9 bedrooms, most of which will have two bed spaces.

City planners have approved the project with several conditions attached, including that it can only be used as tourist accommodation during the summer months.

