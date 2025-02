This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a new apartment block off the Ballymoneen Road in Knocknacarra.

The three-story project, led by Abbeyclare Construction Ltd, will offer 12 new homes.

A number of objections had been lodged, with one argument being that the block would be excessive in height.

But city planners have now approved the plans with routine conditions attached.