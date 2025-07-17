  • Services

Green light for upgrade of city pumping station needed for thousands of new homes

Published:

  • Author:

Green light for upgrade of city pumping station needed for thousands of new homes
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanála has given the green light for the long-sought major upgrade of water infrastructure on the east side of Galway City.

The expansion of Merlin Pumping Station is seen as crucial in supporting the development of thousands of new homes.

City planners approved the plans last September, but An Taisce took a case to An Bord Pleanála over the potential impact on the environment.

The higher planning body has now ruled it can go ahead with some revised conditions.










