The green light has been given for an upstairs pizza restaurant at a well known historic city pub.

Last year, initial plans by Murphy’s Bar at High Street were rejected by city planners.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

It’s been far from smooth sailing for the historic Murphy’s Bar on High Street.

It first opened as a public bar in the 1800’s, but the building itself dates back as far as the 1600’s according to a conservation report.

The first pizza plans were turned down for several reasons, including the HSE finding the premises was “totally unsuitable”.

And the second application hit a few road blocks as well, including on fire safety requirements.

But now, the plans have been cleared by city planners with a number of conditions, mostly relating to archaelogy and heritage.

It’s also stipulated that it will be a sit in restaurant only, and can’t offer takeaway.

The post Green light for pizza restaurant at well known historic city pub appeared first on Galway Bay FM.