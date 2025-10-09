Green light for over 200 social affordable apartments at Dyke Road

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a major social and affordable apartment development at Dyke Road.

Right now, the site is home to the Black Box theatre and an extensive car park.

These plans are known as the “Corrib Causeway” and they’re led by the Land Development Agency and Galway City Council.

They’ll see almost 400 car parking spaces cleared to make way for 219 apartments – 90 percent affordable, 10 percent social.

There’ll be 109 single-bed units, 100 two-beds, and 10 three-bed units – and each will have either a balcony or a terrace.

The apartments will be arranged in several high-rise blocks, with the upper floors offering scenic views over the River Corrib.

The project would also see the creation of new public spaces, a pedestrian boardwalk, and outdoor play areas.

The existing public carpark at Dyke Road won’t disappear completely – it will continue to offer 165 spaces, down from more than 550.