  • Services

Services

Green light for over 200 social affordable apartments at Dyke Road

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

Green light for over 200 social affordable apartments at Dyke Road
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a major social and affordable apartment development at Dyke Road.

Right now, the site is home to the Black Box theatre and an extensive car park.

These plans are known as the “Corrib Causeway” and they’re led by the Land Development Agency and Galway City Council.

They’ll see almost 400 car parking spaces cleared to make way for 219 apartments – 90 percent affordable, 10 percent social.

There’ll be 109 single-bed units, 100 two-beds, and 10 three-bed units – and each will have either a balcony or a terrace.

The apartments will be arranged in several high-rise blocks, with the upper floors offering scenic views over the River Corrib.

The project would also see the creation of new public spaces, a pedestrian boardwalk, and outdoor play areas.

The existing public carpark at Dyke Road won’t disappear completely – it will continue to offer 165 spaces, down from more than 550.

More like this:
no_space
First meeting of Galway City Community Safety Partnership to take place within weeks

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe inaugural meeting of the Galway City Community Sa...

no_space
Galway Hospice supported over 1,300 patients last year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGalway Hospice supported over 1,300 patients and thei...

no_space
Still no trace of Claddagh Watch flags taken from city bridge

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMPhoto - the flags on O' Brien's Bridge that replaced ...

no_space
Call for Government to invest in public swimming pool in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMGovernment is being urged to back a long-awaited publ...

no_space
City Council admits lack of power to tackle illegal short-term lets

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThe City Council has admitted that any real enforceme...

no_space
Several County Galway towns and villages highlighted in latest EPA report

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMRoundstone and An Cheathrú Rua have been found to be ...

no_space
Tribute benches to be unveiled in Eyre Square today

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMTribute benches are to be unveiled in Eyre Square thi...

no_space
Half of parents indifferent to teen drinking

Parental indifference to teenage drinking is leading to increasing alcohol consumption among 15- ...

no_space
Supporters treated to thrilling fare in county senior hurling quarter-finals

Inside Track with John McIntyre THE Loughrea supporters waited for their heroes on the embankm...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up