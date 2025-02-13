Green light for nursing home on site on former Warwick Hotel in Salthill

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a nursing home on the site of the former Warwick Hotel in Salthill.

There had been a number of objections to the plans – mostly on scale and height issues, rather than against the home in principle.

The iconic hotel was demolished back in 2019 – and now the way’s been cleared for a significant nursing home development.

It was originally a part 4-storey, part 5-storey building offering 157 bed spaces.

The height was an issue for some locals, though most stressed that they had no issue in principle with a nursing home on the site.

Following consultation with city planners, developer Bartra reduced the scale and overall capacity to 131 bedrooms.

Others had raised issues with just 30 parking spaces in the development given the amount of staff needed and likely high numbers of visitors.

City planners have now given approval for the project – though an appeal could still be lodged with An Bord Pleanala in the coming weeks.