Green light for new School of Medicine at University of Galway

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Planning permission has been approved for a new School of Medicine at University of Galway.

The current school was built in the 1980’s and is struggling to meet both needs and student demand.

In a letter supporting the planning application, Dean of the College of Medicine, Professor Martin O’ Donnell, pointed out that medical student numbers have doubled in the last four decades.

And in the same timeframe, postgraduate offerings expanded eightfold.

The new school, he urged, is a necessary step foward that will cement University of Galway’s role as a national and international leader in medical education and research.

City planners have now given the green light for the new four storey school, which will be built close to the entrance behind older buildings that overlook College Green.

The plans involve the demolition of some extensions and a prefab, as well as the removal of 20 parking spaces.

