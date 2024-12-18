Green light for new modular classroom building on ever-expanding school’s grounds

Permission has been granted for a two-storey stand-alone modular building to provide additional classrooms at High Cross College secondary school in Tuam.

It’s a significant boost for the ever-growing school, which is an amalgamation of both the Presentation College and Mercy Convent in Tuam.

The proposed development consists of the construction and operation of a new two-storey building and associated site works at High Cross College.

The existing site, which stretches to over 45 acres, comprises a hardstand tarmac area of playing courts of the existing school.

The proposed development will consist of the construction of a two-storey stand-alone modular building accommodating additional classrooms close to the main school building and revisions to the existing internal road and car parking to facilitate the proposed building.

Access to the proposed building is via the existing vehicular access to the school. It is also proposed to upgrade pedestrian facilities on the existing road network in the vicinity of the site as part of the proposal.

The proposed development provides for all associated site development works, including utilities, services, landscaping and boundary treatments.

The application site is located with a central location in the town of Tuam on lands zoned for community facilities within the Tuam Local Area Plan.

The site is bounded to the south by the River Nanny. The Tuam Leisure Centre is located across the road, and it is also adjacent to residential properties which front onto Tullinadaly Road with a small section of the site’s western boundary linking the site to the Tullinadaly Road.

The Board of Management of High Cross College were seeking permission for the construction of a two-storey stand-alone modular building accommodating additional classrooms to the south of the main school building and revisions to the existing internal road and car parking to facilitate the proposed building.

It is also proposed to upgrade pedestrian facilities on the existing road network in the vicinity of the site as part of the proposal.

The planning authority stated that they have no objection in principle to the current proposal for the construction of a two-storey stand-alone modular building to accommodate additional classrooms to the south of the main school building.

The first activity to be carried out at the site will be the establishment of site facilities and security. The site office and welfare facilities (site compound) will be confirmed in advance of the commencement of site works.

All the sub-contractors as well as the main contractor and project managers will occupy offices within the construction compound.

The site parking for all staff, contractors and visitors will also be located in this area. Erection of perimeter hoarding will take place at the start of the project alongside the site establishment and security works.

Pictured: High Cross College in Tuam.