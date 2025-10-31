  • Services

Green light for new commercial development at Munster Avenue

Published:

Green light for new commercial development at Munster Avenue
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for plans to demolish buildings at Munster Avenue and replace them with a commercial development.

The project would be a three story-building close to the existing Blue Teapot Theatre, offering a restaurant, shops and office space.

A previous version of the plan was refused by city planners, and this now approved revision is smaller in scale.

Local residents voiced opposition, some on the scale of the development, and others on what it might be used for in future.

