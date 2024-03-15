Green light for new apartment blocks in Rahoon

The green light has been given for new apartment blocks in Rahoon on the west side of the city.

Callanan & Walsh Construction sough permission to build almost 30 units across three blocks at Letteragh Road.





The plans involve the demolition of a vacant guesthouse, as well as shed and workshop buildings.

There were a number of local objections, which saw some revisions made to the plans.

City planners have now approved the project with 25 conditions.

