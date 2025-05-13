Green light for new apartment block in Renmore

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a new apartment block in Renmore.

Shawder Ltd sought permission to knock an existing home on the Dublin Road, opposite the Galweigans sports grounds.

The proposed block would be four storey in height offering ten apartments, in a mix of three and two-bed units.

The plans note that the fourth storey is stepped back from the main building line to lessen the visual impact of the building on the area.

It comes as An Bord Pleanala is considering an appeal case taken by local residents against a different and substantially bigger planned apartment block just metres away.

Those plans led by Renaissance Property Ltd would see three homes opposite Flannery’s Hotel demolished and replaced with a block of 24 units.

Although given the go-ahead by city planners, residents had strong objections, arguing it would be far too excessive in scale for the area