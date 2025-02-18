  • Services

Green light for major redevelopment of Oranmore train station

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for the major redevelopment of Oranmore train station.

The long-planned works include the addition of a second platform and a 1km section of double-track, or loop, to increase capacity.

The project is worth €12m, and it’s now received the stamp of approval from city and county planners.

It’s also understood that extra carparking is being looked at separately.

Local Fine Gael TD and Junior Minister Hildegarde Naughton says the passing loop will make a big difference.

