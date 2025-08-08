Green light for major new theatre building in heart of city

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light’s been given for a major new theatre building in the heart of the city.

The project, led by University of Galway, would be an extensive two-storey building at Earl’s Island opposite Galway Cathedral, spread across more than 2,500sqm.

Within its walls would be a 420 seat theatre, a central atrium, a cafe, and academic and teaching space.

Some existing warehouses at Earl’s Island will have to be demolished to make way for the new performance space.

City planners have approved the project with 15 conditions attached.

