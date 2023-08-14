  • Services

Green light for major new surgical hub at Merlin Park Hospital

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The green light has been given for a major new surgical hub on the grounds of Merlin Park Hospital.

The hub will help take pressure off waiting lists at UHG by performing a large amount of surgeries that are low to medium complexity.

It will be modelled after an existing hub in Tallaght, which has reported a 90 percent reduction in patients waiting more than three months for such procedures.

The new hub will be located behind the main block at Merlin Park and will front onto the main road through the campus.

Galway West TD and Minister Hildegarde Naughton says it’s a critical part in solving congestion at UHG.

