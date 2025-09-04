  • Services

Green light for major new sports development in Sylane

Green light for major new sports development in Sylane
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light’s been given for a major new sports development in Sylane.

The community facilities, including new pitches, walking track and playground, will be built adjacent to the current main pitch.

This is an ambitious community development, and will be transformative for sports in the area.

It includes a a full sized floodlit GAA pitch with spectator stand and an indoor sports pitch with astroturf surface.

There’ll also be two juvenile pitches and wall ball areas, a running track, and a 2km floodlit walkway and cycleway.

Other key features in the development are an outdoor gym, a playground, family recreation area, a memorial garden, and a coffee dock.

Sylane Hurling and Camogie Clubs says they’re delighted to have secured permission and hope the new facilities will be used by many different groups.

