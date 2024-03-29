Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra
The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra.
McDonogh Capital Investments has been granted planning permission for the development at Galway Business Park.
McDonogh Capital Investments is a subsidiary of city-based Thomas McDonogh & Sons Limited.
The development is known as “Westgate” and it’s aiming to address a lack of office space on the west side of Galway City.
Westgate would consist of three blocks that would accommodate up to 1,500 workers, on a site adjacent to Bothar Stiofain, close to the junction with Rahoon Road.
They’d range in height from four to eight storeys, with the smallest building to be located along Bothar Stiofain.
A considerable number of objections were lodged, with issues raised by locals including the scale of the development being potentially out of character with the area.
City planners have now granted permission with 22 conditions attached.
