Green light for long-sought ambulance base at Recess in Connemara

The green light has been given for an ambulance base at Recess in Connemara.

The proposed base is the culmination of a long-running local campaign for improved coverage in the Connemara region.





The new base at Recess will have space for two ambulances, and will see transformative works carried out to an existing Community Health Centre.

The annoucement of the base in late 2021 was the culmination of a local campaign spanning a long number of years.

Locals argued they were being treated like ‘second class citizens’, with lengthy response times due to ambulances travelling huge distances.

The project has taken longer than expected, largely due to difficulties and hurdles presented by the planning process.

But it’s now been greenlit by county planners – and locals will be hopeful the construction phase will get underway in a far more timely manner.

Once the base is finished a road safety audit will have to be carried out – and the HSE is obliged to pay for any safety works that may be needed

