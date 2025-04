This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The green light has been given for a long-awaited play area at Kilcoona National School.

Local TD Albert Dolan says the Department of Education has now advised the long-awaited project can be moved forward.

The project was first proposed in 2020, but has encountered repeat delays.

Deputy Dolan says while the final approval is very welcome, these sorts of simple projects should never take this long.