  • Services

Services

Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling

Published:

Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling
Share story:

The green light has been given for a Lidl store in Claregalway – after An Bord Pleanala ruled in favor of the project.

Just over a year ago, county planners refused permission for a variety of reasons.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The plans will see a new Lidl supermarket built on a greenfield site on the N83 in the centre of the village.

Rejecting the plans last year, county planners felt the development would pose a traffic hazard and be a danger to public safety.

Concerns were also raised about flooding, and the proposed design failing to properly integrate with the urban design of Claregalway.

There were also considerable submissions from local residents expressing concern that it could lead to even worse traffic conditions.

But following an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, approval for the supermarket has now been granted.

Inspectors were satisfied that it won’t cause flooding, would be acceptable in terms of traffic and pedestrian safety, and would not be detrimental to the character of the area.

The post Green light for Lidl in Claregalway after An Bord Pleanala ruling appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Boost for Galway’s nightlife as two iconic venues to reopen

Galway’s nightlife is in for a major injection as two iconic city nightclubs are reopening....

no_space
63 new builds started in county and city so far this year

Commencement notices for 63 new homes have been received by Building Control Authorities so far t...

no_space
Tourism operators optimistic of visitor boom for Galway

Businesses in the tourism sector are hopeful of a boost in visitor numbers to Galway this summer....

no_space
Noeleen rebuffs overtures from new party Independent Ireland                

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley Noel Grealish has rebuffed overtu...

no_space
Residents voice concerns over student accommodation complex

Planners with Galway City Council have told the developers of a proposed student accommodation co...

no_space
Salthill Knocknacarra GAA outline ‘wish list’ for election hopefuls

The city’s largest GAA club has organised a briefing to outline its wish list to local election c...

no_space
Joyce admits his side never got going in league defeat

By Pádraic Ó Ciardha As usual, there were no excuses from Pádraic Joyce as he reflected on Sat...

no_space
Dream ends at the final hurdle for gallant Coláiste Éinde side

St Mary’s Newport 6-17 Coláiste Éinde 1-7 By DARREN KELLY IN TULLA Coláiste Éinde’s memo...

no_space
‘Hardened criminals’ being let out on bail, Dáil told

“Hardened career criminal with hundreds of convictions under the belts” are being let out on bail...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up